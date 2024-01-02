Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.18. Approximately 55,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 235,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 93.3% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

