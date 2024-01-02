Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

