Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.
Keyence Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.67. Keyence has a one year low of $341.00 and a one year high of $525.03.
About Keyence
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keyence
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.