Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.

Keyence Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.67. Keyence has a one year low of $341.00 and a one year high of $525.03.

Get Keyence alerts:

About Keyence

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.