Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after buying an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. The company had a trading volume of 934,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

