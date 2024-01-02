Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis Company Profile

KXSCF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.54. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. Kinaxis has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86.

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.