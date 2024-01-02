Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 326,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,445. The company has a market cap of $915.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.14. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingsoft Cloud

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.