Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,068,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
KC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 326,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,445. The company has a market cap of $915.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.14. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.