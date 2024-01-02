Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 666333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

