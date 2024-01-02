Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 666333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.