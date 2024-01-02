Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 666333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.