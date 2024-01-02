Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 11.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.53. 185,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 427,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 182,746 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.53 and a beta of 0.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.