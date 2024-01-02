Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 11.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.53. 185,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 427,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 182,746 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.53 and a beta of 0.08.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
