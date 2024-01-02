KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KLDiscovery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLDI traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. KLDiscovery has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.60.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 96.77% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

