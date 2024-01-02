Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 1,377,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

