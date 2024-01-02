Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,581,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 1,707,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KOJAF remained flat at $13.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Kojamo Oyj has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $13.19.
About Kojamo Oyj
