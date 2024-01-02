Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,581,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 1,707,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KOJAF remained flat at $13.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Kojamo Oyj has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

About Kojamo Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.