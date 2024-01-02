Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,136,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 6,556,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71,369.0 days.

OTCMKTS KNCAF remained flat at $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

