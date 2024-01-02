KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 11.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned about 0.52% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $27,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. 13,461,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,047,115. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

