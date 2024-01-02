Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $45.45 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 16.7% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of United Therapeutics worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 178,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,052.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,225. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,688. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $279.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

