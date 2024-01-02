Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KLYCY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kunlun Energy has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.
About Kunlun Energy
