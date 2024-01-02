Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 80,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,353,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.