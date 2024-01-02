Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kureha Trading Down 66.7 %

Shares of Kureha stock traded down $14.35 on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. Kureha has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

About Kureha

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

