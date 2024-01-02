KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 0.6% Higher

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €53.90 ($59.23) and last traded at €53.70 ($59.01). 8,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.40 ($58.68).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.37.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

