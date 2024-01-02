L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

L.S. Starrett stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,226.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,129 shares of company stock valued at $95,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: North American Industrials, International Industrials, and Global Test and Measurement. The company was founded by Laroy S. Starrett in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, MA.

