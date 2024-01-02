La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.5 %

LZB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 301,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,407. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

