Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

