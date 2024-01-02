LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Down 0.5%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €28.37 ($31.18) and last traded at €28.37 ($31.18). Approximately 103,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.52 ($31.34).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.20.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

