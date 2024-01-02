Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock remained flat at $68.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 816,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,171. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,766 shares of company stock worth $4,782,390. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.