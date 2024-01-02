LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.75

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

