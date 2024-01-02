Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.15. 1,462,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,849,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,473.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lemonade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

