Li Auto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 26,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 21,005 call options.

LI traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 8,986,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

