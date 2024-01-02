Li Auto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 26,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 21,005 call options.
Li Auto Price Performance
LI traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 8,986,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.91.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
