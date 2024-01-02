Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

LICY stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 995,021 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,189,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 496,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 8.1% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Free Report

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.