Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 45287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

