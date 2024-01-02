Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,793,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 1,161,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

