Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Shares Up 1%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.88 and last traded at C$7.88. 31,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 71,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

Life & Banc Split Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.97. The company has a market cap of C$311.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

