Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 5.9%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 2,340,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,555,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

