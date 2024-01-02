Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Roth Mkm

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $370.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.59. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 177.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

