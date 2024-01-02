Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.84. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 54,906 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $576.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,344.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,344.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 995,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.7% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,991,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 327,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

