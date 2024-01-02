Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,081,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 3,345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 728.8 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

