Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.