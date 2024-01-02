Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $13,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

