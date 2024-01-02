Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 87,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $457.29. 626,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
