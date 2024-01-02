Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.29. The stock had a trading volume of 626,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

