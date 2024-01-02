Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LBPH
Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded up $15.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 31,829,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.07.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Longboard Pharmaceuticals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.