Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,488 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 711,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded up $15.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 31,829,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

