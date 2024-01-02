Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 31829985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,560,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 711,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $545.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

