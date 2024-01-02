Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 31829985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
The company has a market cap of $545.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
