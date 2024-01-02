Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 208.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 195.7 %

LBPH stock traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 113,874 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

