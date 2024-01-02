Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $220.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.