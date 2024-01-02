Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,486,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 1,206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of LKNCY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,122. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of -0.58.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.85 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 46.99%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

