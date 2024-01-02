Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE:LU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 470,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,303. Lufax has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Lufax by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Get Free Report

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

