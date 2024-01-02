Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 550,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.17. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 58.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 153,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

