Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.27. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1,190,623 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

