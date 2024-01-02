LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LumiraDx by 36,072.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

LumiraDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMDX opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

