Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02. 99,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,021,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 391.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 916,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 484,316 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

