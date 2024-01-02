Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lowered to “Reduce” at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.70.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYFT. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,972 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lyft by 64.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

