Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 5.8%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.12. 3,864,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,698,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lyft by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.