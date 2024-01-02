Lyft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 81,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average volume of 39,283 call options.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lyft by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

